In news that will only make you love him more, it turns out John Wick is only called John Wick, because Keanu Reeves kept forgetting its actual title. Oh, Keanu.

John Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad said as much in an interview, explaining that the movie was originally titled Scorn. However, Keanu kept referring to the movie to the press and whatnot as, well, John Wick and I guess it just stuck.

“The only reason it’s called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick,” Kolstad told comicbook.com earlier this week. “Marketing was like, ‘Dude, that’s four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it’s John Wick instead of Scorn.’ I can’t imagine it being Scorn now.”

Neither, Scorn just doesn’t have the same power as… John Wick. I mean, the Scorn franchise sounds cool… just not as cool as the John Wick franchise. As Kolstad noted, the change was probably for the best considering how huge his name is in popular culture these days.

As for John Wick: Chapter 4, it’s currently slated for release in May of 2022. It was supposed to come out in May of 2021, but it – like just about every other upcoming film – was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Not to mention, Reeves also has to finish filming The Matrix 4… once he can return to set.

Director and stuntman Chad Stahelski will return to helm the fourth John Wick film.

If you wish to spend your weekend binging the franchise, you can find all three films on Netflix. And then when you finish that, you should absolutely re-watch Extraction. If you haven’t watched the movie, it’s also directed by a stuntman named Sam Hargrave, so you can go into it with high expectations of bloody violence.