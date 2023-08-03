The Block’s Golden Girl Shelley Craft Just Revealed Which Couple She Thought Was An ‘F-ing’ Disaster

The Block is gearing up for yet another season filled with subway-tiled kitchens, dirty work boots, and a fuckload of stress for the couples working their ass off in the hopes of taking home a big ol’ sum of cashola for their efforts. In the lead-up to the 19th season of the show, host and actual ray of sunshine, Shelley Craft, has been doing the publicity rounds. And this morning, she dropped which couple from last season that she thought was a “f-ing disaster.”

In a cheeky chat with Hit Breakfast with Maz & Matty, Shelley was asked about the lack of renovation experience that many of the 2023 contestants have. Because in the past few years, most teams have had at least one person who is a builder, a tradie or has flipped houses before. This year, there’s only one contestant with on-site experience and another with design experience.



“We were really after great characters and we’ve really got that this year,” Shelley responded.



“I always thought my best team would be an accountant and a HR manager because you have to be able to manage your money and your trades, and we sort of had that last year.



It was an absolute f-ing disaster. That is the worst team that there is, it’s not the recipe!”



My friends, that is TEA.

(Image Source: The Block / Nine Network)

If you join me in casting your mind back to last season, there was only one team that kind of fit the bill of an “accountant and HR manager.” Well, at least half of the description, anyway. And that was Ankur Dogra and Sharon Johal.



By trade, Ankur is an accountant and Sharon is a lawyer turned actor. Prior to her foray into reality TV on The Block, she was most well known for her role on Neighbours.



Their run on The Block 2022 wasn’t entirely smooth sailing. Unable to manage their money effectively, the dramatic duo really went ham with the spending on trades and finishings for their admittedly stunning home and fell into debt by $53,000, which probably made the show’s finance person have a fkn conniption.

As a result, Scotty Cam had to take over their budget completely and they were cut off from their credit cards. At the time Ankur and Sharon were low-key pissed but in the end, they managed to nab a pretty profit of $170,000 for their work despite being in the red financially so, I guess they’re the real winners in the end.



Anyway, knowing that this season’s contestants are “great characters” with barely any reno experience, I just know it’s going to be a great season. And by great, I mean a renovation shit show.



(Image Source: The Block / Nine Network)