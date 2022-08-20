Yew, David! Beloved Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy has been announced as a cast member for Sex Education Season 4. Great news for fans of streaming on Netflix, which is presumably everyone with a laptop or TV who doesn’t care about the platform’s incoming service changes.

Netflix announced the news via its website TUDUM, confirming that Levy will be on the upcoming season of Sex Education alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua. Levy will play author Thomas Molloy, who teaches Maeve (Emma Mackey) at Wallace University in the US.

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8 — sex education (@sexeducation) August 19, 2022

Schitt’s Creek ended in 2020 after six cracker seasons and is a bloody fantastic show IMO, thanks in no small part to Levy’s role as David – which won him four Emmys. Sex Education will be his first major scripted television role since Schitt’s Creek wrapped.

Keen to know who’s returning for Sex Education Season 4? Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro have all been confirmed. Tanya Reynolds (Lily) and Patricia Allison (Ola) won’t be back, though.

Filming for Sex Education Season 4 is currently underway in Wales and is expected to continue into 2023. Netflix is remaining tight-lipped about a release date, simply saying that “you’ll have to wait a bit”.

News of the Season 4 renewal dropped in September 2021. Given the first two seasons were released in January and the third was in September due to COVID delays, it’s likely that Season 4 will drop in late 2023.

It’s a bloody hot minute away but it seems like it’ll be worth the wait.