Selena Gomez Shared A Seemingly Harmless IG Vid But Quickly Deleted It After Copping Backlash

Multi-talented golden gal Selena Gomez has come under fire for a now-deleted Instagram post about Only Murders In The Building Season Three in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Gomez posted a black-and-white video of herself on the set of the crime-comedy series on Wednesday, tagging the show’s official IG. She captioned it with: “missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu.”



It wasn’t long before the comments were flooded by users accusing her of breaking the SAG-AFTRA strike rules, which state that members are not allowed to promote their work online or through interviews during the strike period. While she didn’t speak in the video, or say anything related to the strike or the show, she tagged the show’s IG page, which fans took as a step too far.



The post was up for 15 hours and raked in more than one million likes before it disappeared.



While it’s not certain whether her post really broke SAG-AFTRA strike rules, many people have labelled the move as “disrespectful” to fellow actors striking for better wages and rights.



Personally, I don’t think she really meant anything by it. And I think it’s important to note that Selena, along with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, have not given any interviews in relation to Season Three, which was released during the strike.



I know I sound like a Gomez apologist, but I reckon she just felt cute and wanted to tag something she felt proud about without really thinking about the wider ramifications of what the post could mean. That being said, I’m glad she deleted it.



But I gotta say, it would be pretty hard to have any mistakes go unnoticed when you’ve got a whopping 428 million followers on IG.





