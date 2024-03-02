Aussie Artist Sarah Bahbah Has Accused Selena Gomez Of Ripping Off Her Work In A New Music Vid

Australian artist Sarah Bahbah has accused Selena Gomez of copy/pasting her art. To make matters worse, this isn’t even the first time Selena has been accused of stealing the photographer’s thunder.

Sarah, who originally hails from Perth, uploaded a 5-minute video to her social media channels early on Saturday morning.

If you’re not across Sarah’s work, she creates near-renaissance still life captures with biting captions that comment on modern life, love, and loss.

Her Instagram is filled with her ongoing Subtitle Series that she kicked off in 2015, and has featured huge names like Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Noah Centineo, and Alexis Ren, and just constantly makes us sigh and mumble “ugh, mood” as we scroll through our feeds.

“What I’m about to share happens so often to women of colour in this industry.”

“On Friday morning, I woke up to a text from friends being like ‘um, have you seen Selena Gomez’s music video Love On, she’s ripping you off again’”.

She then references a series of articles from 2018 where the singer “may or may not have drawn inspiration from my very distinct artist signature aesthetic that at the time, I had established for about four years”.

Sarah goes on to state that Selena’s newest video emulates her style, but it was also shot in the same exact place where Sarah shot two of her short films.

She then directly compares shots from Selena’s video to shots from those short films and some other video projects including a music video for electronic artist Kygo, side by side

“Oftentimes white women or men will get hired as directors when I’m front and centre of their mood board,” she continued.

“And I know that through facts, not speculation, because eventually information has a way of coming out.

“When does one artist inspiring another cross the line into possibly using someone else’s work without permission?”

At the time of writing, Sarah’s video has 78,000 views on Instagram where the caption is “cc: @selenagomez“.