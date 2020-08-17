Thanks for signing up!

The original writer of Hocus Pocus has strongly hinted that the beloved Sanderson Sisters will appear in the Disney+ sequel. I’m talking Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Honestly, what is the point if they don’t?

Hocus Pocus writer Mick Garris credits much of the success of the original movie with the Sanderson Sisters. And look, he’s not wrong. Midler, Parker, and Najimy’s unforgettable roles are a childhood staple for many.

They simply are the movie.

Chatting to Comicbook.com, Garris said he’d “love to see them return” in movie #2.

“I think that’s the plan, but I don’t know. I heard that that is what’s happening, and I believe it’s going to be for Disney+,” he said.

In other words: “Oh whoops, didn’t mean to say that. But yeah, they’re in the sequel.”

By the way, Garris isn’t officially involved in the second movie. But, well, he’d still be in touch with certain people.

For what it’s worth, all three actors have expressed their strong interest in the sequel.

While appearing on Quarantined with Bruce on Radio Andy earlier this year, Parker said: “I think that it [sequel] is something Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and I are all very hospitable to the idea.”

“We’ve agreed publicly to the right people, yes, that would be a very, very fun idea, so we’ll see what the future holds,” she said.

They are so appearing in the sequel.

Midler previously told ET Online that she’s absolutely keen on it.

“Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” she joked.

Najimy shared her thoughts too, saying it would be so great to do a cameo.

Again, it is so happening.

Adam Shankman (Hairspray) will direct the film, which will stream on Disney+.

While we wait for more updates, you can catch the original film on the streaming service now.