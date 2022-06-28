The Sanderson sisters are back in the very first Hocus Pocus 2 teaser.
Here’s everything we know about the exciting new witchy flick.
Who’s in it?
All three Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — are back to wreak havoc in style!
Is there a trailer?
The first teaser was just released via Disney+.
In the vid, we see a new crop of mates inadvertently light the black flame candle and summon the witches back from the dead.
The teaser ends with the three witches cackling as they’re resurrected.
Have a peek below:
When is Hocus Pocus 2 being released in Australia?
On September 30, a month before Halloween!
And you can bet your bottom I’ll be watching it every damn night leading up to the spookiest night of the year.
Where can I watch it in Australia?
Why, on Disney+, of course! The first flick is currently streaming on the platform, if ya wanna prepare yourself for wicked goodness.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
The 1st Teaser For Harry Styles’ My Policeman Has Lots Of Gay Smooching As A Pride Month Treat
-
The Latest Teaser For Only Murders S2 Is Here & My Blood Pressure Is Already Rising
-
Ur Fave Witchy Trio Are Officially Reuniting On Disney+ For Hocus Pocus 2 & I’m Ready For The Chaos
-
The OG Sanderson Sisters Might Just Be Returning For Disney’s Hocus Pocus Sequel After All