At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Sanderson sisters are back in the very first Hocus Pocus 2 teaser.

Here’s everything we know about the exciting new witchy flick.

Who’s in it?

All three Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — are back to wreak havoc in style!

Is there a trailer?

The first teaser was just released via Disney+.

In the vid, we see a new crop of mates inadvertently light the black flame candle and summon the witches back from the dead.

The teaser ends with the three witches cackling as they’re resurrected.

Have a peek below:

When is Hocus Pocus 2 being released in Australia?

On September 30, a month before Halloween!

And you can bet your bottom I’ll be watching it every damn night leading up to the spookiest night of the year.

Where can I watch it in Australia?

Why, on Disney+, of course! The first flick is currently streaming on the platform, if ya wanna prepare yourself for wicked goodness.