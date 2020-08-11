Recently crowned Byron Bay local Zac Efron will star in the Disney Plus remake of Three Men and a Baby. I haven’t watched the original 1987 film myself, but I assume (and hope) Efron will be one of the three daddies.

The OG flick starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and grandaddy Ted Danson as housemates Peter, Michael, and Jack respectively.

All was well and chill until the trio become instant fathers to Jack’s baby, who is literally dropped off at their doorstep.

Looks cute.

And that’s it, that’s all we know. ‘Tis very early days.

Efron’s part in the remake will mark his return to Disney after his breakout roles in the High School Music movies.

The actor most recently starred in his own documentary travel series, Down To Earth. It’s pretty much a wellness series in which Efron seeks out the most fulfilling ways to live life. It’s unfortunately only available on Netflix US at the moment, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

Efron also has another adventure series on the way called, uh, Killing Zac Efron.

We haven’t heard much of the Quibi show since it was officially announced last November. Although, Efron fell super ill while filming it, which was widely reported on last December. Sounds intense.

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SEcopCmqAB — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 29, 2019

We haven’t copped a release date for this series just yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, you can watch the original Three Men and a Baby (and all the OG High School Musical movies) on Disney Plus now.