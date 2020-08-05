Of all the live-action Disney flicks to be released in recent years, I was literally the most excited to see Mulan, but sadly due to COVID-19, its release was postponed indefinitely, which was very very sucky news.

But this just in, folks: We’ll finally be able to see Mulan v. soon from the comfort of our own homes as Disney+ just announced it will be releasing the flick.

The live-action rendition of the iconic 1998 movie will be released in countries where Disney+ is available, which includes Australia, but it will be released in cinemas at a later date in countries, such as China, where it is not.

However, unlike Disney flicks like Artemis Fowl and HamiltonMulan will not be included in the monthly Disney+ subscription fee. Punters will need to pay up to catch the film.

READ MORE
Disney's New 'Mulan' Trailer Has More Swords And Fewer Dragons Than Ever Before

It will be available on the platform on September 4 and will be valued at $29.99 for “premium rental.”

Catch the trailer for the hotly anticipated flick below: