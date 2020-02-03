Disney has unleashed the final trailer for its live-action remake / reimagining of Mulan. Three words: It whips ass. It also doesn’t look like a Disney-Disney movie. Not that this is a bad thing or whatnot, it just looks like a legitimate action movie.

So instead of giving you the gist of Mulan, which you no doubt know already, I’m going to blab about the cast for a couple of sentences. Although, it is worth mentioning that the live-action film is based on both the Disney classic and the traditional Chinese ballad of Mulan, so there are changes. The gist is pretty much the same, however.

Anywho, the cast features Liu Yifei as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Mulan’s mentor Commander Tung, and Jet Li as the emperor. Those two last actors are my dad’s favourites so he is very excited to watch this movie with me. Jason Scott Lee stars as the film’s baddie Boris Khan alongside Gong Li, who stars as an extremely badass witch. Yoson An stars as Chen Honghui, otherwise known as the bloke who sort of replaced Li Shang‘s character. No, Li Shang is not in this movie. I like to think it’s because he’s too perfect to bring to life, so the team just created a whole new character.

Introducing your new boo.

Mulan is directed by the great Niki Caro (The Whale Rider), which is probably why this movie looks so damn good.

Disney’s live-action Mulan hits cinemas March 26. Not long now, folks.

You gotta admit, it looks bloody great.