After weeks of rumours and apparent sightings, one Mr Zac Efron has finally been spotted and photographed in Byron Bay. Mystery solved.

Rumours first hit the headlines weeks ago. At first, locals and tourists claimed they saw The High School Musical star out and about. But without pictures, we all laughed it off. Surely not, I thought at first.

Last month, influencer Tarsha Whitmore captioned one of her posts on Instagram: “Don’t mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken.”

Whitmore was telling the truth.

Efron was snapped at the iconic Byron Bay General Store café on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. He was hanging out with his mate and Byron Bay local, Vanessa Valladares.

NEW Zac efron Byron Bay in Australia Wednesday 1 July 2020 || #zacefron pic.twitter.com/UIjU650hvX — zalex (@zalex_9400) July 2, 2020

Now according to reports, Efron landed in the country just before the international borders were shut down. With the pandemic still in full swing, it appears the actor has chosen to chill in Australia.

Zac Efron really is in Byron Bay.

The sighting comes more than six months after Efron was rushed to Australia after a medical emergency in Papua New Guinea. The actor confirmed he got sick, but bounced back quick. Efron had been filming his new adventure series called, uh, Killing Zac Efron. True story.

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SEcopCmqAB — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 29, 2019

Totally unrelated, but his other travel show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, will make its Netflix debut this month.

In it, Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien to explore the different ways food, water, and energy are handled around the world.

I’ve got to say the series looks like a lot of fun, and I’m absolutely here for Zac just being Zac.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron hits Netflix Australia, July 10.

