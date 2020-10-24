Thanks for signing up!

Handsome devil Ryan Reynolds celebrated his 44th birthday this week, and as is traditional, his friends and loved ones got together to hang a near-endless amount of shit on him for his special day.

His wife Blake Lively came in hot, of course, shaming him for his choice of birthday treat when she wrote in an Instagram post:

1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.

Here he is, being presented with said pie:

As usual, Hugh Jackman also weighed in, unearthing an unflattering picture of the young Ryan Reynolds and writing “happy birthday little buddy!”

Emilia Clarke passively roasted Reynolds by having a birthday on the same day, so he simply relocated hers to a different date:

Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny joined the party:

As did writer Simon Kinberg:

Jimmy Fallon harked back to more innocent, pre-COVID times:

Seemingly everybody had a go:

At least he was a good sport about it:

Happy birthday Ryan Reynolds! Sorry this happens to you literally every year.

Someone please tell me I’m not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo pic.twitter.com/Wiwprqe0y3 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2020

Yesterday, Blake and Ryan went voting together, and the internet went into a mini-meltdown following the discovery that she had apparently drawn her shoes onto her feet in an Instagram photo.

Whether or not it was a publicity stunt to get people out voting in the US election (it almost definitely was) we salute this couple’s ongoing commitment to trolling each-other and everyone else.