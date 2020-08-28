Blake Lively, luckiest woman in the world, celebrated her 33rd bday with style, grace, and her husband’s incredible arms. Needless to say, I have never been more jealous in my life.

Hopping on Instagram, the actress decided to show off her hubby Ryan Reynolds’ bulging biceps with the caption “Happy Birthday to Me.” Of course, Reynolds was holding a cake for her but that is absolutely not what we are looking at here.

All in all, there were six images of her husband up on her story, and to be honest that isn’t really enough.

Lively also flaunted off her actual gift for her 33rd bday, which was a sweet set of jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and OFIRA. You can check out the post below.

Personally I would love for Blake Lively to please keep up this content on every other day of the week, because the people are in need for such artistic contributions to daily living.