The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants may have been a fictional movie, but that doesn’t mean the friendships weren’t real because Blake Lively just wished her “forever sister” Amber Tamblyn a happy birthday. Thanks, kid’s crying (I’m kid).

It’s been 15 years since the iconic film starring Blake, Amber, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera hit our screens, but like their fictional characters, the actresses have remained close friends despite distance.

Lively took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback photo of the four actresses on her story for Tamblyn’s 37th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my forever sister,” she wrote on the photo. Honestly, this is the heartwarming content we need right now. Even after 15 years, the four actresses remain close friends.

That’s the great thing about really good friendships is you can go a whole year without seeing someone and it’s like you’re right back in that same moment,” Amber told E! earlier this year.

For real though, we’re talking actual best friends here. This isn’t some Hollywood sham. In a recent interview with E!, Amber discussed how she’s closest with America Ferrera, but the whole gang try to get together whenever possible.

“I do. I mean, I go out the most with America,” Amber said. “She’s the love of my life. She’s my best friend. But, the other girls too, when we’re all together…That’s the great thing about really good friendships is you can go a whole year without seeing someone and it’s like you’re right back in that same moment.”

HUGE AWWWW.

It’s been a while since the second Sisterhood film hit cinemas, and we’ve had countless rumours of a third film for over a decade now. But a third film was in talks as recently as last September, so there’s still a glimmer of hope for the possibility of a third summer of the Sisterhood.

We can only hope.