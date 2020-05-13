Time to brush up on all that patriotic knowledge and make sure that wifi connection is top-notch, because TV legend Rove McManus will be hosting an all-Aussie, virtual pub trivia night session this Saturday.

Coming to you live from Bondi’s The Royal Hotel at 8PM AEST, McManus’ll be spitballing a whole stack of Oz-themed questions through the screen for your consideration. Two surprise guests will also be in attendance, and they’ll be going head-to-head to see who’s more knowledgable when it comes to all things Down Under.

The trivia night is part of Tourism Australia’s live streaming program Live from Aus.

“I am excited to be hosting the ‘Live From Aus’ all Aussie pub trivia night,” Rove said. “We’ll be covering all the hot topics for you to be able to put your Australian knowledge to the test. And thanks to current self-distancing restrictions it really will be every person for themselves… so make sure you bring your own chair, drinks and snacks.”

Live From Aus launches on Tourism Australia’s Facebook page at 7AM Saturday morning, so keep your eyes peeled on the FB page to take part in the trivia later on in the day.

If there are any questions pertaining to Kath & Kim, Bardot or my mum, I’ll be sweet. See you in the stream, gang.