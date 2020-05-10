When Marcus D. Luffy shared his Netflix password with his boss, he expected him to just binge all eight episodes of Tiger King.

But when he next logged in, he noticed something different.

Not only had his boss’ kids taken over the account and made their own profiles, but they even merged Luffy’s profile with that of his boss, Kevin. The hide, audacity, the entitlement… the chaos.

Luffy then shot his boss a message to ask what the fuck was going on.

His response was not sympathetic, to say the least.

When put in a situation like this, most people would see just two choices: take back what’s rightfully yours, or piss off your boss’ kids and, in turn, flush your career prospects down the toilet.

Luffy, the madman that he is, went with option one in the most glorious way possible.

Luckily for him, he and his boss actually get along quite well. Turns out his boss was actually grateful for the favour in the first place, and his kids were probs just having a laugh rather than being brats worthy of being tortured in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

So there we have it. Luffy and his boss are mates. Or at least as close as one can be with their boss.

“These people literally treat me like family,” he wrote.

“They’re some of the best people I know. Relax.”

He was even excited to tell his boss the prank went viral.

By viral, Luffy means his post got over 385,000 likes in just one day. He copped a fair few clapbacks too:

Keen to hear Kevin’s thoughts on Tiger King when he’s done with it.

Image: Twitter / @MJohnsonFTW