When Marcus D. Luffy shared his Netflix password with his boss, he expected him to just binge all eight episodes of Tiger King.

But when he next logged in, he noticed something different.

Not only had his boss’ kids taken over the account and made their own profiles, but they even merged Luffy’s profile with that of his boss, Kevin. The hide, audacity, the entitlement… the chaos.

I gave my boss my Netflix password so he could watch Tiger King and this man has lost his mind. His kids added their own profiles and he changed my profile to ours. Nah, fam pic.twitter.com/5wxbpf0K3H — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 8, 2020

Luffy then shot his boss a message to ask what the fuck was going on.

His response was not sympathetic, to say the least.

He really buggin ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7OtoFwW8WZ — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 8, 2020

When put in a situation like this, most people would see just two choices: take back what’s rightfully yours, or piss off your boss’ kids and, in turn, flush your career prospects down the toilet.

Luffy, the madman that he is, went with option one in the most glorious way possible.

Lmfao just so we’re clear, I did immediately correct it pic.twitter.com/JZllQ5jkb6 — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 8, 2020

Luckily for him, he and his boss actually get along quite well. Turns out his boss was actually grateful for the favour in the first place, and his kids were probs just having a laugh rather than being brats worthy of being tortured in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

I know I’m a Twitter troll and not to let it bother me, but my bosses are not millionaires. They’re small business owners that cut back on expenses so they could continue to pay staff members while the gym was not bringing in revenue. They’re some of the best ppl I know. Relax. — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 8, 2020

So there we have it. Luffy and his boss are mates. Or at least as close as one can be with their boss.

“These people literally treat me like family,” he wrote.

“They’re some of the best people I know. Relax.”

He was even excited to tell his boss the prank went viral.

Oh yeah, and when he picked me up to take me to lunch today, I tried to tell him we were going viral and he started whispering and said, “wait, right now?” He thought it meant we were on live ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Ww9d6gUwSr — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 9, 2020

By viral, Luffy means his post got over 385,000 likes in just one day. He copped a fair few clapbacks too:

Your Boss: “How bad you need this job?” pic.twitter.com/Et2UHlcL5G — X (@XLNB) May 8, 2020

Gave you Netflix password to your boss? Why would you do that? I would pretend like my Ex keeps stealing my password and changes my password every week so I have to call her every week to get it back, so sorry boss, I can’t give you my password because I don’t know it this week. — I Believe Tara Reade (@ZacharySGrigley) May 9, 2020

Your boss: “It’s OUR Netflix now.” ????????. Cool that y’all have such a fun relationship! pic.twitter.com/jDnDpgY2VQ — A.P. Exotic ???? (@Shes_A_Plus) May 9, 2020

He ain’t even capitalize your name bruh ???????????? — Juliet ???? (@adriftinwords) May 8, 2020

Keen to hear Kevin’s thoughts on Tiger King when he’s done with it.