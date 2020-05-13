In what’s a worrying sign for one of the cornerstones of Melbourne nightlife, the building housing iconic Prahran time vortex Revolver Upstairs has officially been put on the market.

The building that houses the famed nightclub, as well as the Revolver Lane co-working space and Colonel Tan’s Thai Restaurant, has hit the market with owners reportedly seeking offers in excess of $20 million, or around 5 Grand Final-level kick ons sessions.

The listing for the property asserts that the building “presents a compelling investment opportunity as well as multiple development or conversion options, ranging from boutique hotel, high end residential, [and] hospitality.”

And while that alone may be enough to send shivers down the spine of anyone who’s gone to a casual work knock offs on a Friday evening, blinked, and then came to on a Revs couch at some time on Sunday, the good news here is that both Revolver Upstairs and Revolver Lane reportedly have long-term leases in place.

Although the terms of the leases themselves are not known, it’s said that both businesses secured the leases before the property was put onto the market, and that vendors are keen to ensure any potential buyer understands the place that Revolver occupies in the Melbourne cultural identity.

Revolver Upstairs, which has been in operation in its current form since 1997, maintains of Melbourne’s last remaining – and extremely coveted – 24-hour liquor licenses, just as a casual bit of pub trivia information for you.

If you are secretly extremely fuck off rich and would like to immediately become one of the most beloved figures in the city, the property listing can be viewed here.

