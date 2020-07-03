In completely normal news, a robot named Erica will play the main role in an upcoming sci-fi film. She’s artificially intelligent and terrifying.

The USD $70 million film, titled b, is being lauded as the first major film of its kind to cast an AI lead. The film’s being back by Bondit Capital Media, who worked on the Oscar-nominated, animated bio-drama Loving Vincent back in 2017.

This new film, which producer Sam Khoze told Variety was “a James Bond meets Mission Impossible story with heart”, reportedly revolves around scientists who are on a quest to perfect human DNA. They subsequently create Erica, who inherently exposes the dangers of such a quest.

Khoze sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss Erica’s extensive preparation for the role.

“In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role,” he told the publication. “But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings and coaching character development and body language.”

Filming is set to wrap up in 2021. I can’t wait to see how this one turns out. (Please don’t hurt me, Erica.)