Virtual, CGI-generated influencer Lil Miquela is officially on the path to world domination, having just signed with major US agent CAA. So that’s a thing.

Miquela has become CAA’s first virtual client, and will work with the agency across “TV, film, brand strategy and commercial endorsements”, Variety first reported today.

Miquela, who boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram and 500k followers on TikTok, has previously worked with clients like Calvin Klein and Prada. She’s also been pursuing a music career, and recently dropped a track with the iconic Teyana Taylor.

“Miquela has cultivated a passionate fandom and now finds herself in the unique position of both reflecting and influencing culture,” Kara Weber, the president of Brud (the start-up company that invented Miquela), told Variety. “There are unprecedented opportunities for high-fidelity virtual characters to push the bounds of what we’ve seen in any content and advertising to date. We look forward to developing that opportunity with CAA.”

Miquela last stirred some virtual tea back in ’18, when she started a feud with fellow CGI-generated influencer Bermuda (A Trump–supporting musician). Check out that scoop here.

With all of this Lil Miquela and X Æ A-12 news, I need a damn nap. 2020 is fucking wild.