We finally have our first look at Robert Pattison as the Caped Crusader, and quite frankly, it’s a vibe I didn’t see coming.

‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves revealed the first footage on Twitter, set to a moody score that is honestly reminiscent of the Darth Vader theme. Pattinson steps into frame and the camera pans up, ending on Pattinson’s face concealed by the iconic Batman mask.

The hero here is not Batman; it’s Robert Pattinson’s jaw. It could cut glass.

I CANNOT BREATHE LOOK AT HIS JAWLINE !!!! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/dVCNdqL8FO — Tessa Netting (@tessanetting) February 14, 2020

Here’s the full clip:

The music is from Michael Giacchino, and bodes well for the rest of the film. “Wait till they hear it ALL,” Reeves said on Twitter, referencing Giacchino’s ominous score.

‘The Batman’, which also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, isn’t coming out till mid-next year, but the hype has been building since Pattinson was announced.

“I’d had Batman in my mind for a while,” Pattinson told Variety at the time, revealing he’d been a massive fan of Tim Burton‘s 1989 and 1992 ‘Batman’ movies.

“It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him.”

That particular interview also included the delightful anecdote that it takes at least five people to help Pattinson into the iconic Batsuit, including one person to squeeze his butt cheeks into the leg.

“The ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating,” Pattison said. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

In other news, I’m searching job listings for wardrobe assistant jobs in LA. No particular reason why.