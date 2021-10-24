In news that puts a smile on my face, Kristen Stewart has finally responded to all those fans’ dreams of her playing the Joker to Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

In case you missed it, fans first started gunning for Kristen Stewart to play The Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman after the latest feature trailer that debuted at DC Fandome.

In it, Pattinson’s Batman, who has been a caped crusader for a few years in the film, appears to be visiting someone in prison.

Many on Twitter believe the person he visits is The Joker and hope that Stewart will play him in a cheeky cameo role. Here are some of the best tweets about it.

KRISTEN STEWART. NO NO NO WAIT I'M SERIOUS THINK ABOUT IT HER SUBDUED NERVOUS ENERGY IS PERFECT FOR AN EDGY GROUNDED TAKE ON THE JOKER https://t.co/lweaPkrA8s — Kwaai Havertz⭐⭐???????????????????????????????? (@witchbail) October 18, 2021

Kristen Stewart and no this is not a joke https://t.co/YSpTekkJ44 — Nicholas Friedman (@NMFreed) October 18, 2021

Kristen Stewart. She has the acting chops and an axe to grind. https://t.co/1xvIYh8g36 — Hennie de Beer (@hennie_booboo) October 18, 2021

In an interview with Variety’s Clayton Davis on the Awards Circuit podcast, Stewart was asked about this little internet campaign and gave a bit of a cryptic response.

The good news: she didn’t say no, completely. The bad news: she feels like the character has already been done so well that there’s not much else she could do with it.

“I love the energy behind [the idea of me as the Joker],” Stewart said.

“I mean, it’s just, dude, it’s really been done so well.”

She’s not wrong. The late Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Troy Baker, Adam West, Cameron Monaghan, and more have all fantastically portrayed the character over the years.

But what sets her apart from them is she’s not a straight cis-gendered dude. A female and potentially queer Joker is an interpretation I would LOVE to see.

“I love that gusto,” she added.

“Let’s figure something else out, you know what I mean? I’m totally down to play, like, a freaky, scary person.”

“But not the Joker,” Davis asked.

“Well, not no but the idea doesn’t make me the most stoked I’ve ever been, let’s do something new.”

I get what she’s saying here but the idea of a female Joker is “something new” to the Bat-Flick Extended Universe. I mean, can you imagine the sheer queer chaos of KStew’s supposed Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn? It’d be pure camp and madness.

The only problem to me about this fan casting is I can’t imagine the Twilight star exactly pulling off the maniacal cackle that The Joker is so well known for. I get the sense it’d be a cheeky Michael Jackson-like teehee in italics at best.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman debuts in theatres on March 4, 2022.