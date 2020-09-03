Thanks for signing up!

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for coronavirus, Vanity Fair reports, causing production on The Batman to rumble to a halt.

According to a “well-placed source”, the actor and latter-day superhero copped the COVID-19 test result a matter of days after the flick resumed filming outside London.

In an earlier statement, production company Warner Bros. Studios announced “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.”

Filming has temporarily shut down, the studio added.

Pattinson’s reps didn’t immediately respond to the forty million outlets which sought comment on his current condition, but I, for one, hope he’s doing okay.

Warner Bros. previously postponed The Batman‘s release date to October 1, 2021, owing to the prior shutdown caused by the pandemic.

It’s not immediately clear if this shutdown will postpone The Batman’s release any further, but Variety reports director Matt Reeves still has about three months of material to film.

That said, I think we’re all prepared to take new movies whenever they come. It’s not like we’re short on Batman movies anyway.

Few, if any, big-budget productions have powered through the year without some sort of protracted shut-down.

The new Jurassic World flick, which also powered down production in March, only kicked back into life a few weeks back.