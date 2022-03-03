In extremely messy binch energy, Robert Pattinson apparently played Kanye West‘s music on repeat at a secret party at Pete Davidson‘s bar.

Page Six reports that R-Patz had a secret party after the official afterparty for the premiere of The Batman on Tuesday. It was held at Davidson’s new Pebble Bar in New York.

The Saturday Night Live comedian owns a share of the venue with some of your other white boy faves including Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg from Succession) and Jason Sudekis (Ted Lasso).

Sources who were believed to have attended the cheeky celeb bash claimed that West’s tracks were played non-stop.

Robert, you son of a bitch.

“I heard a lot of Kanye,” the source told Page Six.

“Not many people knew about this party, but most of the music being played was Kanye.”

Apparently, the tracklist included “Gold Digger” and “Fade” and more. The source further claimed that Davidson hosted the party but was unable to attend because “he was stuck on set filming”.

I wonder if he agreed to the playlist? Especially after West was depicted killing and burying him in a music video.

Davidson was “honoured” to have the first party at Pebble Bar be for The Batman premiere, the source added.

Oh, and all the stars were there, too. Robert Pattinson was joined by his co-star Zoë Kravitz and her himbo skater boyfriend Channing Tatum. Other celebs included Jason Momoa, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle (ew) and Gossip Girl fashion boy Evan Mock.

In case you missed it, Kravitz and director Matt Reeves spoke to PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Senior Entertainment Editor Matty Galea about the flick. In an extreme win for the LGBTQIA+ latex-wearing hotties, she revealed that her Catwoman is openly bisexual.

In other news, Kim Kardashian is now considered legally single and can officially drop the West in her name.