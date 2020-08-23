The long-awaited trailer for The Batman, featuring your boy Robert Pattinson, is finally upon us, and oh boy, if you like your superhero movies DARK and BROODY and MOODY then this is definitely one for you.

The trailer debuted at the DC FanDome online showcase event today, and director Matt Reeves set the scene, explaining that the film is set in a version of Gotham overrun with crime and various other sinister forces.

Per Reeves’ description: “The story takes place about two years into Bruce Wayne’s career as Batman, a period when he’s still just a masked vigilante.” You can go ahead and check out the first trailer below to take a look at Pattinson in action:

The film also features Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, and both are also said to be “early” in their criminal careers, as is Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman.

The trailer also gives us a look at Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon, and a little hint of Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth. The Batman is in cinemas in 2021, with a current release date of October pencilled in.