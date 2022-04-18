Folks, it’s happening again – Revolve Festival has become the latest casualty in the never-ending saga of overly ambitious music festivals.

Having seemingly taken some inspo from 2017’s Fyre Festival, online fashion retailer Revolve has been copping mad heat online after leaving influencers stranded in the desert without food, water and most importantly bangers.

Over the weekend daytime temperatures in the area didn’t drop below 30° celsius which is stanky af.

To make matters worse, Revolve Fest was set to take place in the middle of the desert in sunny California which already sounded like a disaster waiting to happen.

On Sunday, influencers took to social media to vent their frustrations about the exclusive Coachella-aligned event which saw Post Malone, Willow, Jack Harlow, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Cindy Kimberly all make appearances.

Averie Bishop who has over 700k followers didn’t mince her words describing the sitch as “absolute chaos”. The TikToker said she waited hours for a a shuttle that was supposed to take her to the festival before eventually giving up and going home.

TikTokers also uploaded vids of the pickup area which looked like an uninhabitable dustbowl with influencers queueing up without water or food.

Kristi Howard gave a detailed rundown of how she and her boyfriend waited five hours in line only to be told Revolve was a no go in a vid that has over 1.3m views at the time of writing.

On Sunday evening, Los Angeles Magazine’s Joseph Kapsch posted a detailed tea-spill via Twitter.

coming to bring them to actual festival. "Alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy." @LAMag told that police are coming. AND in an "Only in LA Moment: Coachella Edition: Security had crowds of influencers yelling how "important they were and why they deserved the first seat" — Joseph Kapsch (@JosephKapsch) April 17, 2022

“Sources on the ground telling us there is apparently drama going down at Revolve Festival, that “sinks to (the) level of Fryre (sic) Festival,” Kapsch wrote.

“Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS, waiting for buses that aren’t coming to bring them to actual festival. “Alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy. LAMag told that police are coming.

“AND in an “Only in LA Moment: Coachella Edition: Security had crowds of influencers yelling how “important they were and why they deserved the first seat.”

Holy SHIT. There’s a LOT to unpack here…

First and foremost — it’s safe to say that entitled influencers are back with their batshit antics, baby!

Imagine telling someone in real life that you’re “important”. Big Yikes.

.@LAmag sources spoke to security on the ground about the chaos and one of the guards said, "I don't know who the F these people are. I don't who is actually important and who is lying or if any of them are important." More to come. — Joseph Kapsch (@JosephKapsch) April 17, 2022

Kaptch’s Tweet continues with a quote from one of the security guards:

“I don’t know who the F these people are. I don’t who is actually important and who is lying or if any of them are important.”

Oh my fkn gawd. Pour one out for that seccy who had to deal with those nutcases. We simply must stan.

Revolve 2022 might not have been as bad as Fyre Fest attendees getting stuck in the Bahamas without shelter. However it was deffo sub-optimal for Revolve attendees, some of whom forked out $2,000 for their tickies.

These influencers not only had to suffer the indignity of waiting in line for a BUS (ew, David!) but the bus didn’t even go anywhere once it arrived.

In the end, nobody was hurt so we’re free to laugh at these entitled kiddies not getting their way. Yay!

Nature is healing.