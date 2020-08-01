If you’ve ever fancied owning a little piece of Fyre Festival, then now’s your chance, with a variety of confiscated gear from the infamous failed event going up for sale.

This week, the U.S. Marshals service announced that 126 items from the festival, including merchandise and other “minor assets”, are being auctioned off.

Proceeds from the sale will reportedly go towards paying off victims of fraudster Billy McFarland, the organiser of the disastrous Fyre Festival.

So what’s actually up for grabs? Per The Hollywood Reporter, items include sweatpants, wristbands, shirts and tokens bearing the slogan “a conspiracy to change the entertainment world.”

The most popular lots include a baseball cap bearing the Fyre Festival logo, for which the current top bid is $US 300, and an aqua hoodie bearing the Bahamas flag and patterned sleeves.

Texas-based auction house Gaston & Sheehan will be taking bids until August 13.

Fyre Festival, an event that was to be the first of its kind, was set to take place over two weekends in 2017, on the picturesque island of Exuma in the Bahamas.

Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner promoted it, and attendees paid thousands of dollars to stay in luxury accommodations and see bands like Blink 182.

The whole thing turned out to be a spectacular failure, leaving many furious social media influeners stranded on an island with leaky tents and a lack of supplies.

In 2018, organiser McFarland was convicted and sentenced to six years behind bars for defrauding investors of $26 million.