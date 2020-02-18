In news that’s making me feel like I’m a very cranky Scottish mum finding a fresh turd in the toot, unearthed research has revealed that one in 30 people think it’s perfectly okay to take a shit in the shower. No I am not joking about this, it’s not a joke, not a funny little ha ha joke – people literally think it’s okay. And I demand to know which of you lot thinks the same.

A bathroom supplies company from the UK – who are known to do very important research like this – asked about the bathroom habits of just over 1000 UK and US folks last year, and it turns out that one in 30 of them takes pleasure in backing out a shit while in the shower. At work.

Now I don’t know about your workplace but we have one (1) shower here and about 25 people in this office which means…hopefully, the shower shitter is in the five people that we don’t yet have. Please, God, let the waffle stomper not be in my office.

Not only that, but one in 20 (!!!) people think it’s okay to have a bit of a wank in the work shower, and an even fewer amount – one in three – think it’s perfectly fine to have a piss. I guess you’d be lying about that last one if you haven’t gone full George Costanza and had a wee in the shower. It’s all pipes, right?

The research also covered the bathing habits of these 1010 people and look, some of it is pretty alarming. Like half of the people surveyed said that they have a wash in the sink, with 15% of men washing their bits in the sink. Excuse me! Who allowed this! I wash my face in the sink sometimes, what do you mean someone’s put their goolies in there??

This research is all a bit much, and to be perfectly honest, I was happier being blissfully unaware of all of this shit in the shower. All of it. Wish I could go back and un-read it all. Just please, clean up after you’re done doing your unmentionables in a shared bathroom.