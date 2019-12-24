The royals have had one of their most scandalous years yet so naturally Queen Elizabeth had to address it in her annual Christmas speech.

In this year’s speech, she commented on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, stating that after the battle, “in the true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations . . . putting past differences behind them.”

Speaking about the life of Jesus and the importance of reconciliation, she said, “how many small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding.”

The next part is almost definitely a nod to the absolute shitstorm involving the disgraced Prince Andrew.

“The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy,” she noted, “but small steps can make a world of difference.”

There are a bunch of family photos visible in the background of the pic, including a portrait of Prince Charles and Camilla, a family portrait of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; a photo of Prince Philip and a vintage photo of the Queen with the Apollo 11 astronauts at Buckingham Palace in 1970.

But you’ll notice Prince Andrew is noticeably absent, no doubt a reflection of the sex abuse allegations that came out this year.

You can catch a preview of the speech here.