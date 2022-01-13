CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses the rape and sexual assault of a minor.

Queen Liz has finally gotten off her royal throne and done something about the fact that her son Prince Andrew has been accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

Buckingham Palace has released a statement via Instagram revealing Andrew has been stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages, as approved by the Queen herself.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Andrew previously withdrew from public duties in November 2019 after his trashfire BBC Newsnight interview about his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite this, he still retained his title, honours, and legal duties behind-the-scenes, which is pretty fucked up and indicative of the Royal Family’s demonic behaviour and attitudes.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Prince Andrew said in a statement released at the time.

According to royal sources, Andrew will no longer use “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity, and that his roles will be handed to other members of the royal family.

It comes after Andrew’s bid to have a lawsuit dropped that was brought against him by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, was rejected by a US judge.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan has allowed Ms Giuffre to pursue claims that Prince Andrew battered her and caused her emotional distress.

The case is now set to go to trial later this year.

Meanwhile a source close to the prince said his legal team was “unsurprised” by the ruling and that he plans to continue fighting the claims.

“Given the robustness with which Judge Kaplan greeted our arguments, we are unsurprised by the ruling,” the source said.

“However, it was not a judgement on the merits of Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

“This is a marathon not a sprint and the Duke will continue to defend himself against these claims.”

If you would like to access support for issues around sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.