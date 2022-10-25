I don’t mean to alarm anyone but Queen of Genovia and of my heart Anne Hathaway says she’s bloody fanging for The Princess Diaries 3. She didn’t quite use those exact words, but believe me when I say she’s dead keen.

Hathaway recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about her upcoming movie Armageddon Time, and also to answer the question on everyone’s lips: “What’s the go with The Princess Diaries 3?”

ET correspondent Rachel Smith asked Hathaway: “Would you entertain Mia (Thermopolis) taking on a new journey? Where might she be in life, hypothetically speaking?”

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway replied.

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.

“We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

I think I speak on behalf of every single human being on God’s green earth when I say we want, nay need, The Princess Diaries 3. It’s the only thing that would restore peace to the world.

If they are actually considering doing #ThePrincessDiaries3 I will literally be pushing past people to see it first. A queen in never late. Everyone else is simply early. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ICTyKIc2RB — ✨Charlie (Taylors Version)✨ (@SwiftieReader26) January 25, 2019

Now, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking people have been talking about The Princess Diaries 3 for a hot minute.

Garry Marshall, who directed The Princess Diaries and its sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was actually planning a third flick. ‘Yuge.

“I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago. It looks like we want to do The Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan,” he told People back in 2016.

Sadly, Marshall passed away several months later due to complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke.

READ MORE No Need To Panic But Both Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Are Down For A Freaky Friday Sequel

During an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live in 2019, Hathaway confirmed there was a script for The Princess Diaries 3. She even said other cast and crew members were keen to bring it to life.

“There is a script for the third movie. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it,” she said.

“We all really want it to happen, it’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.

“It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Chris Pine told told Extra TV this year that he’d be down to reprise his role as the truly smexy Nicholas Deveraux in The Princess Diaries 3 if it was filmed in Los Angeles. It was a bit rogue of him but nonetheless, we love the enthusiasm. Praying no spit balls are lobbed his way.