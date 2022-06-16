At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The wait is almost over for the PLL spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Here’s all the sneaky secrets we’ve learned about the highly anticipated series.

What is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin about?

Based on the bestselling book series by Sara Shepard, the series follows a new set of mates grappling with a terrible secret.

The official synopsis via HBO Max reads:

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”

Sounds spicy, dunnit?

Who is starring in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

The new crop of Liars are played by Bailee Madison (Imogen), Chandler Kinney (Tabby), Maia Reficco (Noa), Zaria (Faran) and Malia Pyles (Minnie).

Other cast members include Mallory Bechtel as Karen, Carson Rowland as Chip, Jordan Gonzalez as Ash, and Alex Aiono as Shawn.

There’s no word yet on whether or not any OG PLL stars will be in the show, but stay tuned.

Is there a trailer?

Not quite yet, but the first teaser has just landed:

Where can I watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in Australia?

Since it’s an HBO Max series, the show will be airing on its Aussie counterparts BINGE and Foxtel.

When is it airing?

The series is set to kick off on July 28, so mark your calendars!