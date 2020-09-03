Teen drama Pretty Little Liars, which ended just three, I repeat, THREE years ago, is copping a reboot by The CW’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, a.k.a. the bloke who brought us Riverdale and the recently canned Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the reboot is a fresh take on the iconic series, featuring a brand new story with brand new characters and dramas.

Me, reacting to this unprecedented news. (Credit: PLL)

While a network has not yet been confirmed, spicy sources told the publication that HBO Max is considered to be the target destination for the reboot.

The OG series ran for seven seasons from 2010-2017 and starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario.

Other noteworthy cast members include Aussie babe Tammin Sursock and the IRL Piper Halliwell off Charmed, Holly Marie Combs Ryan who, BTW, recently kicked off a PLL podcast with the other actresses who played the mama bears, called Pretty Little Wine Moms.

It’s also worth noting that PLL has already launched not one, but two spinoffs, including Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood (2014) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019), both of which only lasted one season.

As a long-time fan (I literally remember when the first season aired – it was the talk of the school), I feel the same way about this as I did with the Charmed reboot: Why not just write a brand new teen drama? And in Charmed’s case, a brand new witchy woman series?

Why must you ride off the coattails of someone else’s success, especially so soon after the show ended?

Hollywood, man.