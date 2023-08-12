The Parks And Recreation Cast Including Li’l Sebastian Just Reunited To Join The Actors Strike

The cast of Parks and Recreation has reunited to support the ongoing actors strike in the US and the photos are simply divine.

In a series of images and videos uploaded to Instagram, Jim O’Heir (Jerry), Adam Scott (Ben), Aubrey Plaza (April), Sam Elliot (Ron), Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio), Alison Becker (Shauna), are seen lobbying alongside their fellow, less handsomely paid entertainment industry workers.

We love a bit of solidarity on a Saturday morning (Australian time, obviously).

A string of Stories was uploaded by Retta (Donna) which also featured beloved miniature horse Lil’ Sebastian who apparently didn’t die after all.

That’s the magic of TV right happening right before our very eyes, folks!

A fan later shared a photo of the entire gang holding their picket line signs with Lil’ Sebastian front and centre. Just look at that flowing blonde mane. How majestic. Give the horse a raise too!

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has been on strike since last month, following the lead of the Writer’s Guild of America which began in May.

The writers a pushing for a variety of demands to be met, but among the top priorities are better pay, better working conditions, and a raft of measures that will protect actors and writers against the growing influence of AI in the creative industries.

So why are the big-name actors striking for better pay? Surely they make enough money?

Well, to be honest, they do. But they’re supporting the screen workers who don’t make millions each year.

A majority of both unions’ membership bases are just regular full-time workers, jumping from contract to contract, trying to provide for their families. This is all while the CEOs of big Hollywood production companies rake in shitloads of cash.

This is why a bunch of actors in Oppenheimer including Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, walked out of the movie’s red carpet premiere.

Anyway, if you’ve been looking for a sign to re-watch Parks and Recreation, this might be it.

Headline image credit: @JaytotheTee