Deuxmoi Says A Sitcom Reboot Has Been Halted Due To Drama & We’ve Narrowed It Down To 2 Shows



I think we can all agree that over the last five years, the television industry has really put everything into rebooting the classics. It’s also spent a significant amount of energy rebooting shows that should have remained perfect in the past – I’m looking at you, And Just Like That.



Although there’s a lot of critique about the lack of original thought going into shows these days, there are some reboots that tickle the little nostalgic spot I have in my heart for the shows I loved growing up. So when I saw a report from gossip guru Deuxmoi about a sitcom from 2009, the golden years of modern sitcoms in my opinion, I was instantly ~ intrigued ~.

On Friday morning, Deuxmoi shared some intel that one 2009 NBC sitcom’s reboot has been stalled due to some beef between co-stars.



“There have been many efforts to get a reboot for a beloved sitcom off the ground, and nearly everyone is willing, but it hasn’t happened because the star and one of her male costars refuse to collaborate,” the anonymous source wrote.



“They can’t work around that because the characters are inseparable. The actors used to be good friends too. No one I’ve talked to knows for sure what happened, but they won’t speak unless it’s absolutely necessary and/or good for PR.”



Before we get into it, it’s important to keep in mind that the little winking hoodie guy above the submission signifies that Deuxmoi herself hasn’t confirmed this account, so take this claim with a grain of salt.



Now, 2009 was a great year for sitcoms because two very funny series were released into the world by NBC: Community and Parks and Recreation. I was an avid fan of both and for a while now, there have been rumours that both beloved shows could be copping some sort of reboot.



Back in April 2022, Amy Poehler was asked whether she’d consider bringing back her iconic character Leslie Knope for a reboot of Parks And Recreation and she said she was “always standing by.”

“Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I’m down,” she told PEOPLE.

Since then, other stars including Rob Lowe, have echoed her sentiments.

Then, in September 2022, the American TV network Peacock ordered a movie based on the six-season hit sitcom, Community, starring most of the original cast: Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong. So, it’s definitely in the works.

With this in mind, I’m about 90 per cent sure that if this tip is true, the anonymous source is referencing one of these shows.



But who has got beef?! Let’s investigate.

Community

(Image Source: Instagram / Community TV @communitytv)

There’s no secret that Community had a whole heap of drama behind the scenes and a lot of it had actor Chevy Chase at the centre.



Chase played the role of the hapless, kinda racist old man named Peirce who attended community college. But according to reports, he was a nightmare to work with and it all cumulated until the creator, Dan Harmon, snapped. When Chase apparently walked off set before he’d finished filming the Season Three finale, Harmon delivered a very pointed speech towards him at the wrap party in front of Chase’s wife and daughter.



It apparently ended with Harmon leading the cast and crew in a “Fuck you, Chevy” chant and Chase retaliated by leaving a very angry message on Harmon’s answering machine. Harmon played the voicemail at one of his comedy shows and it made its way online so you can give the a listen here, if you want.



Following this unprofessional display by Harmon, he was fired after Season Three and then Chase left the show after Season Four. Eventually, Harmon came back to the show in Season Five but, by then, the original cast was beginning to disband.

Although there was a surprising amount of on-set drama for a situation comedy, and Community fits some of the criteria for the show that Deuxmoi is hinting at, I don’t think it’s the series the source is describing.



Community has an ensemble cast who all have interchangeable scenes together. If I was forced to pick a “star” it would be Joel McHale, not a woman like the Deuxmoi hint implies. While it could be Gillian Jacobs and McHale, I think it’s unlikely.

Parks And Recreation

(Image Source: Instagram / Parks And Recreation @parksandrecreation)

The cast of Parks And Recreation seems unlikely to have any beef, don’t they? Especially following its delightful COVID episode, A Parks And Recreation Special, in 2020 which saw the cast come together to film an episode from their homes. But with Amy Poehler as the clear star of the show, I can’t help but think that the tea stems from this mockumentary series.



But who could she have beef with?



Poehler and her human teddybear co-star Nick Offerman have remained good friends since the show wrapped, and even hosted a reality show called Making It together.

So cute! (Image Source: Instagram / Nick Offerman @nickofferman)

And Poehler and her on-screen husband Adam Scott presented an award together at the 2023 SAAG Awards. So, that rules him out too.

(Image Source : Getty / Kevin Winter)

The other contenders for an ‘inseparable male costar’ are Aziz Ansari and Chris Pratt, who haven’t exactly been angels since Parks and Rec wrapped in 2015. In short, Ansari has faced sexual misconduct allegations and Pratt has had a downfall in popularity. He was called out by Elliot Page for supporting a church that is “infamously anti-LGBT” and posting kind of misogynistic IG posts about his wife.



Obviously, there’s no proof to say it’s definitely one of these two blokes but with no public connection between them and Poehler in person in 2017 and online in 2020, I can’t help but speculate.



While you should definitely take all of this with a grain of salt, it’s surprising what information does end up coming true after appearing on pages like Deuxmoi.



