Earlier today, rap God Kanye West announced that he’s running for president this year, but I simply do not care for this Yeezy publicity stunt because Paris Hilton has ALSO hinted that she’d like to ~slive~ in the White House.

That’s, and I cannot possibly stress this enough, HOT.

Hilton took to Twitter today to share a very important message.

“PARIS FOR PRESIDENT,” she tweeted in all caps, followed by an American flag and princess emoji.

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT

When Americans head to the polls on November 3, they’ll have to choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden (both questionable candidates), and potentially Yeezy. Honestly, Paris Hilton could be the saving grace in this year’s election.

I know what you’re thinking, she has *no* political experience. But that hasn’t stopped Trump or Yeezy, so why not chuck her in the mix for good measure? I really don’t think she’d be the worst candidate we’ve seen in recent years.

Not to mention, she’s got a plethora of truly iconic campaign slogans to choose from. Make America Slive Again, America: Loves It and, of course, That’s Hot. America simply does not deserve President Hilton.

But a president is only as good as the VP they choose to support them, which begs the question: who would President Hilton choose as her Veep? Obviously, she’s got no shortage of options including potential First Lady Kim Kardashian or even Britney Spears.

BRITNEY FOR VICE PRESIDENT

Let’s be real here, we all know Nicole Richie is the only reasonable choice here. A The Simple Life reboot in the White House? That’s what dreams are made of.

But this isn’t even the first time Paris has hinted at becoming “your commander in bikini”, with the 2008 certified-bop Paris For President.

“Paris for president

America should put me in charge

Paris for president

Look at Bush, it can’t be that hard.”

Obviously, the song was a joke in response to John McCain using her image without her consent, but if we’re taking the song as her official campaign, she sure has my vote.

“I’m Paris Hilton and I approve this message,” she concluded the now-iconic video.

Back in 2008 she was already fighting for marriage equality, talking about how “global warming is totally not hot” and calling out waterboarding for the torture it is. In one parody video, Paris did more for the US than Trump and Biden combined. She was literally on the right side of the marriage equality debate YEARS before Biden or Trump.

Go on, give her the keys to the White House already.