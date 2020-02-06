Let me just put it out there that, with or without a lover, Valentine’s Day is a dumb concept and I do not subscribe. Having said that, I would still 100% turn up to a screening of Magic Mike on V-Day. I would turn up twice if I was served wine by ripped dudes with their shirts off while I was watching.

It’s like American Express Open Air Cinemas read my mind, tbh, because that’s exactly the big to-do they’re throwing at their Bondi location for Valentines this year. Or Galentines. Or just because it’s a Friday and why the hell not.

The handsome fellas from Men On Fire will be out and about on the night. I mean, you know the story of Magic Mike, right? Good-looking stripper meets normal civilian and they fall in love. Just saying, you could be that civilian.

I mean also, no, it probably won’t happen – but isn’t V-day a day of enjoying your fantasies?

Those of you not hungry for an eye feast will still enjoy the plethora of food options thanks to pizza legends, Rocketboy. Also yes, there’s an extensive bar menu because what’s a good perve without a glass of wine or two? In fact, you’ll even cop a free glass of wine on arrival.

So maybe even if you have a date you could distract them with pizza and bevvies while you enjoy yourself? Or remind your partner that V-day is a silly day and therefore you should be able to celebrate as you see fit. Just spitballing here.

At any rate, tickets start at $25, or $20 if you’re and Amex Card Member. You can also upgrade and treat the heck out of yourself with lounge chair and bevvie packages.

If I haven’t made it clear, the sesh is on Friday Feb 14 with gates opening at 6pm and the film kicking off at about 8pm. Click here to get yourself a ticket before the horniest people sell it out.