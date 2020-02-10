It’s Valentine’s Day this week, so why not head on down to The Grounds of Alexandria and be extra as fuck?

To celebrate the most loved-up, corny day of the year, The Grounds have transformed in to an aesthetically pleasing pink wonderland for your Instagramming pleasure.

A word of warning, this is an extremely over the top transformation that has been described around the P.TV office as migraine-inducing. But if you’re a basic bitch like me and you live for a good ‘gram moment, this could be the perfect way to spend Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day.

The entire gardens have been transformed specifically for the occasion, filled to the brim with a plethora of flowers, feathers and decor. Featuring a dreamy pastel pink and purple colour palette that looks like a bubblegum fairy fever dream, I can almost guarantee that there will be at least 100 proposals taking place here this weekend.

If you’re interested in living out your most Insta-worthy Valentine’s dreams, you can experience the magic of The Grounds until Monday February 17 (which is good if your significant other completely forgets about Valentine’s Day on Friday). But be sure to wake up early because you can only frolic around in the bubbles at 9am and 11am daily.

Throughout Valentine’s week, The Grounds is also offering limited edition, equally ‘grammable menu items including an iridescent sponge cake for two and a glittery raspberry gin cocktail, which is the exact energy we should all be channelling this V Day.

You can up the ante with a romantic date night at one of The Grounds’ gorgeous restaurants, but you’ll have to be quick because Valentine’s Day is on Friday (put a fucking reminder in your phone), so it’s sure to be filling up quickly.