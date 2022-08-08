Aussie icon Olivia Newton-John has sadly passed away at her ranch in Southern California on Monday August 8th at age 73.

The LA Times reported that a cause of death has not yet been announced.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” her husband John Easterling wrote on the star’s Facebook page.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Easterling said she was surrounded by her family and friends when she passed away.

The actress was best known for her iconic role in the film Grease plus her legendary hits like ‘Xanadu’.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent years of treatment. The cancer returned in 2017.

Scores of her celebrity peers have paid tribute to the late actress, including John Travolta who starred alongside her in Grease.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family….and thank you for creating eternal memories. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/eaS2wmURIh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton John so completely dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops when I was a kid, it felt like she WAS pop music. And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song. RIP x pic.twitter.com/VFfQenPcOM — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 8, 2022

"Grease" is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🥲🙏🏼👼🏻 https://t.co/IDdhwtoiDX — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 8, 2022

RIP to an icon.