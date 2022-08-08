Aussie icon Olivia Newton-John has sadly passed away at her ranch in Southern California on Monday August 8th at age 73.

The LA Times reported that a cause of death has not yet been announced.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” her husband John Easterling wrote on the star’s Facebook page.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Easterling said she was surrounded by her family and friends when she passed away.

The actress was best known for her iconic role in the film Grease plus her legendary hits like ‘Xanadu’.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent years of treatment. The cancer returned in 2017.

Scores of her celebrity peers have paid tribute to the late actress, including John Travolta who starred alongside her in Grease.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

RIP to an icon.

Image: Getty Images