Olivia Newton-John has officially earned the title of dame of the Order of the British Empire, the most prestigious award given out by the British government, in the annual New Year’s Honours list.

The New Year’s Honours recognise individuals who stand out in the fields of the arts, science, research, charity, politics and community development, amongst others.

Newton-John, whose career spans decades, was honoured for her singing and acting as well as her charitable work and her contributions to cancer research.

The performer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. It returned in 2017, and when she went public with this news, she revealed that she had privately battled another bout in 2013.

In 2008, she established the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre, adjacent to Melbourne’s Austin Hospital. There is also an annual charity walk and run in her name.

When the New Year’s Honours were announced overnight, she said that she is “grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteemed group of women who have received this distinguished award before me”.

Newton-John was recently seen with her Grease co-star John Travlota in Florida, their first time appearing together in costume since the movie was made in the late 1970s.