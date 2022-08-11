Aussie legend Olivia Newton-John will be remembered with a state memorial service in Victoria, where she grew up.

Premier Dan Andrews announced that Newton-John’s fam had accepted the offer of a state memorial service.

It also seems like the funeral will be a celebration of her work rather than a sombre ceremony — which is fitting giving Newton-John was the legend who gave us camp classics like ‘Physical’ and Xanadu.

“This, I think, will be much more of a concert than a funeral,” Andrews said.

“It’ll be an appropriate celebration of such a rich and generous life.

“The family was quite touched at the prospect of Victorians being able to come together and celebrate Olivia’s life.”

Newton-John was born in England, but moved over to Melbs when she was six years old.

She passed away on August 8th in her home in Southern California. Since her death, a number of international and Aussie celebs have posted tributes to her.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” said her Grease co-star John Travolta.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Fellow Aussie icon Kylie Minogue shared a tribute to Newton-John, describing her as an “inspiration”.

“Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Delta Goodrem — who played Newton-John in the series Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You — described the actress and singer as a “mentor”.

“My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me,” Goodrem said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta Goodrem AM (@deltagoodrem)

At the moment, no date has been set for Olivia Newton-John’s state funeral. But surely it’ll be the incredible memorial a legend like her deserves.