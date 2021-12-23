Influencer Olivia Jade has revealed that IRL Draco Malfoy Tom Felton slid into her DMs and used a not-so subtle Harry Potter reference to hit on her. Ew. Just, ew.

During an appearance on E!’s Down in the DMs, the disgraced YouTuber recounted the British star trying his luck with her on Instagram, saying, “I’m really sorry I’m going to expose you but I think you’re probably a really nice person.”

Jade claimed that Tom wrote to her, “Hello mate. Dig your work,” and added a snake emoji, which is an obvious nod to the Slytherin symbol, a.k.a. the Hogwarts house that his character Draco Malfoy was proudly part of.

“I haven’t seen the Harry Potter movies so I didn’t get the joke,” Olivia admitted.

Look, I’m a ‘yuge Harry Potter fan myself, and not a fan at all of Olivia Jade for obvious reasons, but there’s no denying that this is seedy as hell.

I get that the snake symbol is a clear reference to Slytherin, but like, the hubris of this bloke to assume that ~everyone~ has watched Harry Potter and will understand the joke.

Also, the snake emoji can also be a reference to other unsavoury things, which isn’t a good look, especially when you’re sliding into a stranger’s DMs.

Meanwhile, wondering why this gal seems familiar and also why I said I’m not a fan for obvious reasons?

Well, she’s the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, two of the parents convicted in the College Admissions Scandal.

Unlike some celebrity kids, including the daughters of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, Olivia was in on the scam and actually helped them with the evil plot. She even posed for a fake rowing photo so that she could steal a place in college away from a student who had spent their life working their butt off at the sport.

Not only that, but after she had cheated her way into college, she bragged to her millions of fans on social media about how college is lame and how she doesn’t plan on attending any classes. Nice, huh?

Just a bit of background there, to jog your memory in case you forgot why her name sounded familiar.

But not to detract from the fact that Tom Felton’s actions were creepy as hell. Apparate away please, dude.