Barack Obama has released his all-important list of favourite movies and TV shows for 2019, and guaranteed at least one of your favourites is on there. Booksmart? Fleabag Season 2? My man has taste.
It’s become a yearly tradition for a semi-retired Obama to release his favourite media picks at the end of each year. Yesterday he released his favourite books of 2019; tomorrow, finger’s crossed, we can expect his playlist.
His favourite films of the year include the critically acclaimed Little Women, the spawner of a thousand memes Marriage Story, and the dark horse Oscar contender Parasite, a South Korean black comedy.
Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works. Here’s the full list:
Usually, Obama only picks his favourite films of each year, but perhaps seduced by the endless talents of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (like the rest of us), he included a few favourite TV shows, too: Unbelievable, Watchman, and of course, Fleabag Season 2.
This poses an interesting dilemma, as noted by Twitter user Hazal. If Mr Obama watched the second season of Fleabag, then surely he watched the first, which means he watched Fleabag herself furiously masturbating to one of his speeches.
he watched fleabag season 2 meaning that he also watched the first season which includes a scene where fleabag beats her meat to his speech https://t.co/TSkaYytu1k
— hazal (@jjomarch) December 29, 2019
Sorry to say I will be thinking about this for the rest of the day.Image: BBC