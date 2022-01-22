Celebrity power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have just welcomed their first little baby into this world as first announced on both their Instagram accounts earlier this morning.

Although the couple has not yet commented on the gender of the baby, Page Six was able to confirm that Chopra and Jonas are now the parents of a baby girl.

Nick and Priyanka were married in December of 2018 at a fkn massive celebration in Chopra’s home country of India. Since then, they have gone from strength to strength culminating in the birth of a baby girl announced to Chopra and Jonas’ 73 and 32 million Instagram followers respectively.

Written in white on a plain black background, the post reads:

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.

“Thank you so much.”

The final line is punctuated with a big ol’ red love heart for added wholesomeness.

Nick Jonas being a dad was not on my Friday bingo card but alas, here we are. — Andrew (@andrewsfancyhuh) January 21, 2022

Although this announcement was pretty brief, one thing worth noting is that the couple gave birth to a child via surrogacy.

According to the Victorian Government’s Better Health website, surrogacy is “an arrangement in which a woman (the surrogate) agrees to carry and give birth to a child on behalf of another person or couple (the intended parent/s).”

This basically means that Nick and Priyanka are the biological parents of their new baby.

If you’re keen to learn more about surrogacy, the Better Health website has a whole bunch of info from everything ranging from the reasons why a couple might look into surrogacy, all the way to surrogacy legislation in Australia which varies state by state.

The last little spicy bit of info from this story is that all the Jonas Brothers are now fathers!

Joe Jonas has one little tacker while Kevin Jonas is a father of two.