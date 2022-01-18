Francis Bourgeois aka TikTok train guy aka genuinely nice internet man is officially winning at life, scoring both a Gucci campaign and a trainspotting date with Joe Jonas. This confirms two theories of mine: the hottest people have hobbies and coin collecting is going to make a serious comeback in 2022.

Watch this space, people.

If you’ve somehow missed the Francis Revolution, he’s just a nice English man who really likes trains. He started posting on TikTok last year and quickly grew a large following because it’s really nice to see someone have genuine interests as opposed to sardonically hating things on the internet for clout.

Also, he has this little head camera that takes videos at a really fun angle.

Now, Bourgeois has cemented his icon status with a High Snobiety ad for the new Gucci x North Face drop and can I just say, Harry Styles whom?

Simply cannot compete.

francis bourgeois in the gucci x north face ad i’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/RJAv9W43rf — lucy ford ???? (@lucyj_ford) January 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highsnobiety Style #HSStyle (@highsnobietystyle)

Also, is it just me, or does a train conductor’s whistle look a little bit like a vape? It’s very much giving Wes Anderson x Harry Potter x Euphoria and I’m into it.

In a bonus, Francis has also been hanging out with reformed Taylor Swift ex and apex TikTok user Joe Jonas in the collab I never knew I needed but god, it’s made my life better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Bourgeois (@francis_bourgeois43)

Plus we also got to see Joe’s take on the Go-Pro, which as you might expect, was equally enthusiastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Bourgeois (@francis_bourgeois43)

This is the best train content since Thomas the Tank Engine, I think we can all agree. I also feel like Francis should collab with Ewan McGregor to combine the power of two very different versions of train spotting/Trainspotting. Breaking the train multiverse, etc etc.

Anyway, all this is to say: 2022 is Francis Bourgeois’ year. We’re just here for the chugga chugga chugga.