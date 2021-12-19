The Jonas Brothers have teamed up with an unlikely collaborator to produce one of the most viral TikToks of the 2021 festive season.

Uploaded to Joe Jonas‘ TikTok account as something of an early Christmas gift to JoBro fans worldwide, the video has already surpassed 12 million views.

The bite-size clip is lip-dubbed over the original audio of a Sidetalk YouTube video where the interviewer chats to some of Coney Island’s finest street philosophers. Feast your eyes and ears on the original below.

The audio for the vid was popularised on TikTok for its hilariously earnest mispronunciations of United States President Joe Biden‘s name as “Biven” or “Byron”, as well as the amusing sound effects and phrases made by the interviewees.

These include by are not limited to: “Bing bong”, “Ayyyooooo”, “fuck ya life”, “yo Kim K” and my personal favourite “I’m gonna give him (Biden) a big ol’ kiss”.

While the original video has nearly clocked up two million views on YouTube, the “Joe Byron” TikTok trend has racked up millions more across the platform.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before celebrities looked to cash in on the trend.

Lil Nas X posted a version that featured Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne among others.

Yesterday, it was the Jonas Brothers’ turn to bing bong their way to TikTok glory and boy, did they recruit the big guns to help them out.

While visiting the White House to film a musical performance for TV, the brothers decided they had higher priorities on their list that day.

Frantically darting between being seated on luxurious couches, standing in front of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and popping up from behind giant festival “thank you” cards, the Jonas’ created an entertaining if not exhausting recreation.

However, what separates this lip-dub from all the others existing on TikTok is that the video’s ending is punctuated by none other than America’s Commander In Chief – Joe “Bing Bong” Biden.

After the Sidetalk audio finishes, the three look up from their seated position on a White House couch. Kevin Jonas looks toward the camera and asks “Ugh, did we get it?”.

The camera angle then changes to reveal the US President holding his phone as though he’d been filming the entire time before cameraman Biden responds:

“We got it”.

As St. Nicholas once said in Clement Clarke Moore’s famous poem ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ – “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good (take me out to Xmas) dinner (baby)”.