Netflix’s smash hit comedy series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for season 2 and never have I ever heard such wonderful news.

The comedy series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

In addition to Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) will return for season 2.

Catch the season 2 announcement below: