Jerry Harris, star of the hit Netflix show Cheer, has been arrested and charged for allegedly soliciting pornographic videos and images of minors, and allegedly soliciting sex from a 13-year-old male at cheerleading competitions, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Now, a spokeswoman for Netflix has addressed the arrest, saying the team at the international streaming giant is understandably “shocked.”

“Like everyone we are shocked by this news,” a Netflix spokeswoman told the New York Times. “Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process.”

Harris is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison after being charged with allegedly producing child pornography. He is accused of soliciting sexually explicit images and videos of “at least” 10 to 15 minors. He’s also accused of allegedly soliciting oral sex from one of the victims at a cheerleading competition.

He was arrested and charged in Chicago on Thursday, and will remain in police custody until his scheduled hearing on Monday. Prosecutors told a judge Harris should be held without bond until trial, believing him to be a high risk to the community.

Harris rose to fame earlier this year on the hit Netflix cheerleading series Cheer. His most recent Instagram post was a pic of the cast on September 5.

“Family isn’t always blood,” he captioned the pic. “It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs. The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile, and who love you no matter what.”