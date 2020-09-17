CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses allegations of child pornography and sexual abuse against children.

Jerry Harris, star of the hit Netflix show Cheer, has been charged with allegedly producing child pornography.

Harris was arrested and charged in Chicago on Thursday for allegedly soliciting pornographic videos and images of minors, and allegedly soliciting sex from a 13-year-old male at cheerleading competitions, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to the charges presented in court, Harris contacted the boy via Snapchat in 2018 and repeatedly asked him to send sexually explicit photos and videos, despite allegedly being told that he was 13 years old during their first conversation.

The boy (referred to only as ‘Minor 1’) also alleges that Harris solicited oral sex from him at a cheerleading competition, according to the charges.

Official court documents obtained by Chicago Tribune journalist Jason Meisner also reveal that Harris allegedly tried to meet Minor 1 for a second encounter at a cheerleading competition.

Harris also allegedly solicited oral sex from one of the victims during a cheerleading competition: pic.twitter.com/uagnVLinls — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) September 17, 2020

Following the FBI raid of his home on Monday, Harris admitted to soliciting and receiving child pornography from “at least between 10-15 other individuals he knew were minors.”

If convicted, the 21-year-old could face a minimum of 15 years in prison for the production of child pornography charge alone.

Prosecutors told Judge David Weisman that Harris should be held without bond until his trial due to the nature of his crime, and what they believe is a high risk to the community.

However, Harris’ defence team will argue that he should be released pending trial as he suffers from asthma and is at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.

By law, Harris will remain in police custody until his detention hearing, which has been scheduled for Monday.

The arrest comes days after a spokesperson for Harris categorically denied claims of “sexual harassment, exploitation, manipulation, intimidation and sexual abuse” by two teenagers.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” the statement obtained by Variety read. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

This story is still developing, check back for updates as they become available.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, domestic violence or abuse, you can access free, confidential information, counselling and support by calling 1800RESPECT . If you are in immediate danger, please contact 000.