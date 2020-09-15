Jerry Harris, star of Netflix’s smash hit cheerleader series Cheer, has denied allegations that he solicited sex from minors, as per a report by USA Today.

A spokesperson for the U.S. star has released a statement in Variety, “categorically” denying the claims made against him.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for the star told Variety in a statement.

“We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

Jerry was a fan fave in the 2020 Netflix docuseries, Cheer. (Credit: Netflix)

The statement is in response to allegations that emerged in a USA Today report which said that FBI agents executed a search warrant at Harris’ home on Monday September 14, after being informed that he may have asked for sexually explicit photos as well as sex from minors.

According to the report, the investigation is based on claims from Varsity Brands, a prominent company in the cheerleading-industry where Harris worked. In letters to the police obtained by the publication, Varsity’s chief legal officer Burton Brillhart said the company was made aware of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations against the star.

“As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” Brillhart wrote in a letter on August 1.

Harris rose to fame earlier this year in the Netflix cheerleading docuseries that followed the Navarro College Cheer Team of Corsicana, Texas. Harris instantly became a fan favourite, heralded for his enthusiastic “mat-talking” and encouragement of his teammates.

As popularity of the series grew, Harris went on to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as covering the Oscars red carpet for the show.

Deadline adds that the star has also inked endorsement deals with Schmidt’s deodorant, Panera Bread and American Eagle, as well as racking up 1.2 million followers on Instagram at the time of reporting.