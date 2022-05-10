PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to help you feel the need for speed with Top Gun: Maverick. In cinemas from May 26.

After 36 years, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is back in the air and on the big screen. A sequel to the 1986 classic, Top Gun, Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit in Top Gun: Maverick.

With more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is back to train a detachment of Top Gun graduates that includes Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, and Glen Powell.

These pilots will be working (and the actors will be doing their own stunts), on a mission the likes of which “no living pilot” has ever seen before. Consider me intrigued.

At this Top Gun training program, Pete Mitchell comes across Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (what a name), played by Miles Teller. We soon discover that Bradley Bradshaw is the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, AKA “Goose”.

Like many great protagonists, Maverick is forced to confront the ghosts of his past, face his fears and… fly some big-ass planes at the same time. While we’re talking about confronting ghosts, I have a confession to make. I’ve never seen the first Top Gun. However, after watching the tricks, flips, and real stunts in the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, I’m convinced to give it a go.

Between the soundtrack that features a new anthem from Lady Gaga, fighter-pilot jets zooming by, and shots of Tom Cruise being flipped around in the sky, this film looks like it’ll get your adrenaline pumping as fast as well… actually being in a fighter jet. It’s definitely something that should be experienced on the big screen (pilot hat is optional ofc). The need for speed is strong in this one.

Of course, Mr. Cruise is known for being his own stuntman and Top Gun: Maverick is no exception. Audiences will see actual G-forces being experienced in real F-18 fighter jets.

Just tell us above, in 25 words or less, why you could never do your own stunts à la the big screen daredevil, Tom Cruise. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for this blockbuster to… take my breath away. Sorry, I had to.

Top Gun: Maverick is an original movie exclusive to cinemas from May 26.